A teacher of an inter-college has been booked for allegedly molesting a minor student belonging to the scheduled caste (SC), police said on September 18. Further, they added that three teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused, as stated in a report by PTI.



As per police, a 13-year-old Dalit student of Class VII had gone to the inter-college to take a test on September 4, when Naresh Pal Gangwar allegedly called her to his room, locked it from inside and molested her. When the girl resisted, the accused thrashed her, they added.



Additionally, he also allegedly threatened her that he would fail her in the test if she told anyone about the incident and insulted her with casteist remarks, the police said.

Father's complaint

The student's father, on September 16, filed a complaint against the teacher at the CB Ganj police station, following which, Gangwar was booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, SP (City) Rahul Bhati said.



Further, Bhati said three teams have been formed to arrest Gangwar, a resident of Kharka village of the Fatehganj West area. Before the FIR was lodged, the student had submitted a written complaint to the inter-college principal, based on which, the management issued a notice to Gangwar seeking his reply, the college administration said.

CB Ganj police station in charge said that Gangwar had molested two girl students earlier. He had even threatened the girl students to expel them from the school. However, the matter was dismissed when the girls' family members learnt about the incident and he apologised to them.