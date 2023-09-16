Medical associations have indicated to the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) aspirants that the cut-off percentile will be revised and lowered by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHFWA).

The associations have sent several representations to the National Medical Commission and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the last week demanding a revision of the NEET-PG cut-off citing a surplus of vacant PG seats in Indian medical colleges.

On Saturday, September 16, Dr Lakshya MIttal, National President, United Doctors Front Association, updated via his Twitter (now X) handle that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFWA) has assured that the new revised cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2023 will be released before the Round 3 counselling results.

“This was our major demand that the revised cut-offs be released before the Round III results. The ministry officials have confirmed that this would be done. However, it might delay the Round III results which were supposed to come out today. A confirmed date for the announcement of results or revised cut-off has not been announced yet. They have also assured that most PwD candidates would be accommodated in Round III before the reserved seats are reverted to the unreserved category,” Dr Mittal told Edex Live.

The medical associations had mentioned that by decreasing the NEET-PG cut-off, more candidates can be accommodated and the wastage of seats could be avoided, Moreover, they added there is an increasing demand for specialists in India which is currently not being fulfilled.

Even the Indian Medical Association had taken up the matter and written to the Health Minister.

On the other hand, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said that the revised cutoff will be released after Round III of NEET-PG counselling in the coming mp-up round.

FORDA met with the MoHFWA on Friday, September 15 regarding the issue.

“The Health Minister’s office informed us that they will try and get the revision processed with a positive outcome. They took the complaint well. We expect the cut-off to be reduced in the further rounds and that is the best for the candidates as they will get the desired branch in top colleges,” informed Aviral Mathur, President, FORDA.

Though the associations assure that revised cut-offs will be released, it is still unsure when it will be done. Students are still awaiting an official notification.