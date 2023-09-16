Tension prevailed on the premises of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) situated at Kadaganchi on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Friday, September 15, following an agitation by the activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on one side and those of the Ambedkar Students Association on another side, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The controversy arose over the suspension of a student Adarsh D Kumar by the Registrar of CUK on Thursday, September 14. Kumar hails from Kerala State and is studying M Sc Geography at the University.

The registrar, in the suspension order, said that Adarsh D Kumar has been suspended for insulting the photo of Swami Vivekanand. After thorough enquiry and proof that on 11-09-2023 Adarsh committed a crime by pasting a photo of Swami Vivekanand on the dustbin in the Bheema Hostel of CUK captioning it ‘Know your place’ and shared its screenshot on Instagram.

"This act of yours is highly disrespectful and condemnable," said registrar in the order. Apart from this, the CUK lodged a complaint at Narona Police station. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Adarsh.

Believing rumours that Adarsh has confessed that eight others have also joined hands in his deed, the activists of ABVP started an agitation on the premises of CUK demanding action against all the persons involved in the case.

On the other hand, the activists of the Ambedkar Students Association started an agitation demanding the withdrawal of the suspension order issued to Adarsh and also the withdrawal of action on others as they had not insulted Swami Vivekanand.

When the Vice-Chancellor of CUK Prof Battu Satyanarayan was going in a car to his residence, the students gheraoed it. Prof Satyanarayan got down from the car and walked to his residence. The vice-chancellor told the students that he would go by the rules. "If anybody has proof that Adarsh is not involved in this incident, let them give it. We will take action after inquiring about the issue," he told the students.