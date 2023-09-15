Today, Friday, September 15, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also popularly known as KCR, laid the foundation of nine new medical colleges across the state via a virtual conference.



The CM said that with this addition, the total number of medical colleges in the state has gone up to 26 from just five in 2014.



Speaking on the occasion, KCR, said the number of medical seats have increased from 2,850 (2014) to 8,516 now.



He also announced that in order to further improve the medical infrastructure of the state, another eight new government medical colleges will be opened next year.



Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao claimed that the inauguration of these nine new medical colleges in a single day is the first in the history of the medical education field in the country, and has never been witnessed before.



The health minister also added that with the new medical colleges, district hospitals have been upgraded. This venture will elevate medical education and tertiary healthcare in districts, he said.



It will also pave the way for Telangana to become the first Indian state to have established government medical colleges in all its districts, said the minister on the eve.



This year a total of 900 medical seats were added in Telangana out of 2,118 medical seats as released by the National Medical Commission (NMC).