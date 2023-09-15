Indian researcher’s agitation for a 60 per cent hike in research fellowship for Junior Research Fellows (JRF), Senior Research Fellows (SRF) and Research Associates (RAs) is still continuing after nearly three months since the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, announced a hike on June 22.

The DST announced a hike in research fellowship by about 20 per cent in June this year after several representations and protests by the researchers. This was announced via its Twitter handle (now called X).

Ever since, the researchers in India have been protesting against the insufficient hike demanding for at least a 60 per cent hike in the fellowship, expressing that a hike of about 20 percent does not match the rate of inflation and their daily living cost.

Today, September 15, Friday, the All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) launched a Twitter storm at 9 am using the hashtag #OMFellowshiphike60

The AIRSA took to its official Twitter handle urging fellow researchers to join the association in the movement.

“Indian research scholars are the backbone of innovation, striving to contribute to our nation's progress. However, for over a year now, the @IndiaDST has not implemented our crucial fellowship hike, i.e., 60%, leaving us with just a 19.4% increase. Scholars feel betrayed. If this is due to negligence, we demand answers!” the organisation tweeted.

Several research scholars took to social media on Friday after the announcement by AIRSA.

“Why's everyone understand research scholars as their punching bags, Why aren't our problems taken seriously? #OMFellowshipHike60” tweeted a Twitter user, Akash Kumar Rathi.

Hike yet to be implemented

On the other hand, the researchers have also highlighted that they are still receiving the old remuneration as fellowships despite the about 20% hike announced close to three months ago.

Researchers associations have sent several representations to the DST demanding them to address their concerns.