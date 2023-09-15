The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association India (FORDA), wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister of India, Mansukh Mandaviya, on September 15, Friday, to bring to their attention a pressing issue with regard to NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate) examination. They met the minister, presented the letter and discussed the same.

"Good news expected soon!", they tweeted from their X (formerly Twitter) handle today, September 15 at 6.07 pm.



The concern that the letter amplifies is the issue of PG medical seats that remain vacant in several medical institutions across the country, even after multiple rounds of counselling for NEET PG.



The association, hence, has put forth the demand to consider the possibility of decreasing the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination in order to increase the intake of students for specialised medical study.



They have also listed a set of reasons why such an adjustment might be significant in changing the scenario of medical education in the country.



Number 1. They state that with such an implementation, the issue of vacant seats might be rectified and many eligible candidates will be given the opportunity to pursue their education. This would also prevent seat wastage.



Number 2. With the decrease in the cut-offs, the pre and para-clinical seats that mostly remain unoccupied would now render the filling of the seats by doctors and might potentially alleviate the concern of recruitment of doctors as faculty for pre and para-clinical studies.



Number 3. With the uncertainty surrounding the NEET PG examinations, and it being conducted for the last time, the students who are in a state of flux due to the examination, would be at ease and will be relaxed with the lowered cut-off.



The letter further adds, "We understand that this decision would require a careful balance between maintaining educational standards and addressing the urgent need to fill vacant seats. However, it is our belief that with your visionary leadership, a solution can be found that benefits both the candidates and our healthcare system."