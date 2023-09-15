Initiating a new introduction to the existing process of functioning of schools and colleges, the Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday, September 14, has made the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution mandatory every day for schools and colleges, both government-run and private, according to ANI.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on the eve of International Democracy Day, on Friday, September 15, attended a reading of the Preamble near the Vidhana Soudha, the State Assembly.



There were other ministers who also attended the session including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and fellow cabinet members Dr G Parameshwara, Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, KJ George, and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad.



Why read the Preamble?

State Minister for Social Welfare, HC Mahadevappa, on the occasion, said that the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution is being arranged to bring awareness about the ideals and principles that went into making it while also informing the students of the Constitutional responsibilities.



The minister also added that the Constitution, which was Dr BR Ambedkar's brainchild, stresses on fairness and equality and hence, there is an important purpose behind reading the Preamble, and it will further help the children easily understand the basic principles on which the country was founded and built.



As per ANI sources, the government has made it mandatory for the students and teachers at all educational institutions of Karnataka to read the Preamble during the morning prayers and take an oath to adopt and incorporate the Constitutional principles in their everyday lives.