On the occasion of Engineers' Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted all the technocrats and engineers today, Friday, September 15. The minister lauded their efforts and said that they have a pivotal role in nation-building by contributing to every sector of the economy, reports PTI.



The minister also paid obeisance to the legendary engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, as Engineers' Day is celebrated to mark his birth anniversary.



The union minister extended his greetings on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "In recent times their role in shaping the technological revolution has elevated India's prestige on the global stage. May this day inspire them further to contribute to the fulfilment of our nation's dreams."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted on the occasion, and called him a "visionary engineer and statesman who continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation."



Who was Sir M Visvesvaraya?

Born in 1861 in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka, Sir M Visvesvaraya brought momentous changes in industrial, economic and social projects and was awarded the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in the year 1955 and was also conferred the British Knighthood by King George V.



In 1917, he established the Government Engineering College in Bengaluru which was later named University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in his honour.