Today, September 15, Friday, Professor Chander Shekhar, the Chief Election Officer of the DUSU (Delhi University Students Elections) published the names of the candidates for the post of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint - Secretary, after the withdrawal.



The previous circular released by the office, dated September 14, Thursday, read, "As a result of preliminary scrutiny, the Nomination Papers of the under-mentioned candidates have been provisionally found to be in order for the post of President." The list had previously published 27 names for the post of President.



It also stated various directives of candidature where if a candidate wants their name to be withdrawn, they can do so by writing an application addressed to the Chief Election Officer.



The letter also set a deadline for the withdrawal and said that such applications will only be entertained up to 12 pm on Friday, September 15.



The new list for the post of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint-Secretary has been released by the Chief Election Officer's office which stated that after scrutiny and withdrawal of the Nomination Papers, the candidates have been found to be eligible for the post of President of Delhi University Students' Union elections for the year 2023-24.

Here are the names who will be contesting the DUSU elections for the post of President for 2023-24





Next are the list of names who will be contesting the DUSU elections for the post of Vice-President for 2023-24



The list of names who will be contesting the DUSU elections for the post of Secretary for 2023-24





Lastly, names of candidates who will be contesting the DUSU elections for the post of Joint-Secretary for 2023-24