With just a few days left for the Delhi University Students Council Elections (DUSU), representatives of various student parties at the university filed nominations amid heavy police security on Thursday, September 14, for the post of president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The process of filing nominations was peacefully conducted and a huge crowd of student supporters carrying party flags were seen raising slogans and cheering for their candidates' names. A large crowd of party supporters had gathered on the occasion, with election flyers, candidates' name boards, flags and so on.

From the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), six shortlisted candidates filed their nomination including Ankita Biswas, Aprajita, Nishul Kharb, Sachin Baisla, Sushant Dhankhad, and Tushar Dedha. Meanwhile, from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Shashank, Shubham and Abhi Dahiyya filed their nominations and from the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Arif Siddiqui, Aditi Tyagi, Ankit Birpali and Nishtha Singh filed their nominations.

However the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declared that they will not contest the DUSU elections.

September 14 was the last day for the nominations. By 3:15 pm, scrutiny of the nomination papers was done and by 6 pm, the chief election officer of the DUSU had published the list of duly nominated candidates.

Chief election officer Professor Chandrashekhar did not respond to the queries.

As per the schedule, September 15 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations and the candidates who would have filed their nominations will be allowed to withdraw their names by 12 noon. Meanwhile, by 3 pm, the administration will publish the final list of candidates.

The Delhi University students will go to polls on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The student union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.



The Delhi University Students Union is the main representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Besides, each college has its own students union, elections to which are held annually.