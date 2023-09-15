The Delhi Government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched Mission Mathematics in schools in an effort to eliminate the fear of Math among students.



Under a similar initiative, Education Minister Atishi inaugurated a two-day teaching-learning material exhibition titled Maths is Fun by Delhi government school teachers at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 14.



The exhibition boasted the participation of approximately 9,800 teachers, including assistant teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), from around 1,000 Delhi government schools.



Eight years of development

The education minister commended the efforts of the teachers to make the Math learning experience enjoyable for students. She added, "It is not very often that we celebrate the work of Math teachers. This exhibition is a testament to their hard work."



Revisiting the timeline of the start of such endeavours on government schools eight years ago, Atishi spoke on the dilapidated condition of the schools in Delhi and the numerous issues including infrastructure, sanitation, broken benches-desks, dilapidated classrooms, and so on, that made it difficult for the erstwhile government to conquer all the difficulties and reach a stage where they would discuss teaching-learning materials.



"The government made substantial investments in education over the past eight years. In fact, Delhi is the only state in India that allocates 25% of its budget to education," she said at the exhibition.



The minister also emphasised various levels on which the government implemented reforms including infrastructure, school cleanliness, international-level teacher training, and providing digital classrooms in schools.



She also lauded the combined efforts of the governments and teachers as parents are now choosing to shift their children from private to government schools in order to give their child the best education.



She lastly added that the efforts the government is making is meant to enhance the educational environment in schools, where better learning techniques are used to increase the quality of teaching in classrooms.