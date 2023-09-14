The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) has highlighted a potential ‘breach’ of fundamental rights of candidates with physical disabilities in the ongoing counselling process for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023.

In a letter to the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, the medical association claimed that the qualifying cutoff criteria for the ongoing counselling of NEET PG 2023 has not been reduced to accommodate the unique challenges faced by physically disabled candidates.

“It has come to our attention that after the completion of round 3 of counselling, the seats reserved for physically disabled candidates may be converted into Unreserved (UR) category seats. This conversion could potentially create a situation where qualified physically disabled candidates are unjustly denied their rightful opportunities,” read the letter drafted today on Thursday, September 14.

To rectify this issue, the association has also urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release a revised cut off immediately so that physically disabled candidates could participate in the Round 3 of counselling.

Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President, UDFA, explained to EdexLive, “The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment should intervene on a serious note. The fundamental rights of Divyangjans and providing them equal opportunities are extremely important, as enshrined by our Constitution, and thus, this is a grave issue that has come forward. Now, September 16 (Saturday) is the last day of the counselling process round 3, so we hope that a positive development takes place in the coming two days.”