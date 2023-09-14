Chaos ensued as a few senior students of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital allegedly barged into a hostel of their juniors with wooden clubs and hacksaws in the dead of the night. The senior students were also accompanied by a few former students of the college, according to a PTI report.



The police said on Thursday, September 14 that the boys had allegedly entered the hostel at around 3 am on Wednesday, September 13, to threaten the students for attending a function, which was the felicitation of the new principal of the college and demanded an explanation about the same.



A junior student said that the group had left the hostel before dawn.



Soon after the incident, a complaint was lodged with the Amherst Street police station by the hostel boarders. A police officer added that investigators visited the hostel but no arrests have been made yet.



The hostel superintendent Swapan Mondal said that he was informed about the incident and was told that a few students had come to the hostel and yelled at the junior students. He added that steps will be taken against the infiltrators as no one can enter the hostel after 11 pm.



According to PTI, the replacement of the former principal Doctor Sandip Ghosh with Doctor Manas Bandyopadhyay was not welcomed by all students and a demonstration was held for the same.



The felicitation programme of the new principal was held on Tuesday, September 12.



The incident came over a month after the death of Swapnadeep Kundu, an undergraduate (UG) student, allegedly due to ragging at Jadavpur University.



Thirteen persons were arrested in connection with the incident that happened on August 9.