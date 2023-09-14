A two-day holiday has been declared by the District Collector (DC) in Kozhikode district in the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak. Holidays were declared for all educational institutions like Anganwadis, Madrasas, tuition centres including professional colleges on September 16, in addition to the two-day holiday already declared for September 14 and September 15, according to reports by ANI.



However, it has also notified that the university and PSC exam schedules remain unchanged.



DC spreads the message

Relaying information via a Facebook post, the Kozhikode DC A Geetha, directed that the tuition and coaching centres in the district not to function and other educational institutes can arrange for online classes. Although she cautioned that the holidays given should be spent with care as people are advised against unnecessary travel and gatherings.



The DC further said that if the situation escalates, then social gatherings can also be banned in Kozhikode district. The person who died due to Nipah on August 20 is the index case, said the minister.



The government strengthened such measures to contain the spread of the infection a day after two deaths from the same were confirmed in Kozhikode district.



Till now the total number of active cases of the infection has gone up to three with the confirmation of one more positive case of Nipah in Kozhikode on Wednesday, September 13.



Kerala Health Minister V George further said that 13 people who are on the contact list are admitted to the medical college and their health condition is stable.