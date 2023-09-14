The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students of Kakatiya University who sat on a relay hunger strike on the campus after being allegedly beaten up by the police during an agitation they staged a fortnight ago, were extended support by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy after he visited the students on Wednesday, September 13.



The TPCC President condemned the police's actions and demanded that a thorough inquiry be done to look into the irregularities in the PhD admissions process and the treatment meted out to the students, as per The New Indian Express.



What was the agitation about?

The students of the university were protesting in front of the vice-chancellor's office against the irregularities in the PhD admission process, when they were allegedly assaulted by the police. The injured students are now demanding the suspension of the VC and registrar.



Reddy said that a case is ongoing against "unqualified" VC, Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, in the high court. "The VC is BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's attender. Corruption is taking place in the university with the support of the (BRS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders," he alleged.



The TPCC president also claimed that this was a ploy by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to shut down government universities in the state. He also pledged necessary inquiries into irregularities at Kakatiya University within 100 days of Congress being elected to power in the state.



"We also ensure that action is taken against the police officers who were involved in this attack on the students," he asserted.