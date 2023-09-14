In an objective to build confidence and improve the learning skills of below average students so that they get good results in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the City Block Education Office (BEO) of Belagavi, Karnataka has adopted a new initiative — motivational workshops to the SSLC students spread throughout the academic year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Usually, intelligent students are given opportunities to appear in the workshops and below average students are neglected resulting in their dismay. Realising this, the City BEO Leelavati Hiremath has taken a special interest in the below average students and will help them achieve good results in the board examination.

SSLC motivational workshops

In this bid, she has designed a special programme called 'SSLC motivational workshops' and has formed teams to execute these workshops at eight centres in the city limits.

A total of eight centres have been established where the select below average students from government, aided and unaided schools will be guided in all subjects to improve their learning skills, and given motivation. A team comprising two nodal officers, two PE teachers to maintain discipline, one teacher to bring students to centre and one additional staff is formed for each centre, has been formed.

The centres have been established at:

KLS English medium school

Gomatesh Kannada high school

Balika Adarsh Vidyalay

Sardar high school

Siddharameshwar Composite PU college

Mahila Vidyalya Marathi school

Ushatai Gogte school

Anjuman High school

The centres are separated on the basis of language. The workshop is held in Kannada, Marathi, English and Urdu mediums.

First workshop

About 1,435 students from different schools participated in the first motivational workshop held on Wednesday (September 13) in seven different centres. Motivational speakers guided them on learning skills, concentration, yoga and meditation for focus, and motivated them by giving many examples. "There is a good response from the students and parents for this initiative. We have designed a total of six such workshops in the year. The students will be taught subject-wise topics. Resource persons from district, state will be appointed for the workshops," said Shridevi Nagnoor, who is supervising all the centres.

BEO Leelavati Hiremath said, "Our objective is to bring the below average students into the mainstream and prepare them to compete with intelligent students. We hope that these specially designed workshops will help in improving the results of students in board examinations."