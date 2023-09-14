Hurdles seem to be unending for Indian medical students from Ukraine who have been stranded here for two years. While a section of students continues to demand allowance for taking transfers from the National Medical Commission (NMC), those students in their penultimate and final years (fifth and sixth years) seek ways to go back to the war-stricken country to complete their education. They state that this is the only option left. However, securing a visa is proving highly problematic for them.

A student from a Ukrainian university, on the condition of anonymity, explains that direct visas are not available to them, and they have to opt for visas to neighbouring countries and then cross the borders to Ukraine. "But now, the neighbouring countries are also closing their borders. I had applied for my visa earlier this year, and yesterday evening (September 13) I received an email informing me that my visa has been denied," he said.

He informs that about 1,500 students are in the same spot, wishing to go back and take their medical degrees, but unable to do so. The student says that in order to apply for visas to the neighbouring countries, they often have to contact agents to secure appointments in embassies, who charge a huge amount of money for just that. "In normal times, an appointment is given for free. But the agents are taking advantage of a difficult situation. They pre-book all the appointments and then sell them. Sometimes they charge as high as USD 700-800," he shares.

The student goes on to say that securing a visa appointment is just the beginning and they have to shell out more money for travelling to the neighbouring country, stay there and then pay again for the transit visa. Often, they also have to pay a large amount to the university agents separately for the transit and other university documents required for the visa application process. Thus, after spending dearly, when their visas were cancelled, the stduent mentions that they incurred a huge loss.

"We sent many emails to the embassies to consider our applications, but there was no satisfactory response," the student said.

Why do the medicos want to go back?

According to the NMC guidelines, foreign medical students need to complete their clinical training in their respective countries mandatorily in their last two years. This is the principal reason behind the students' wish to return to Ukraine, says the student.

Additionally, taking a transfer has been rendered an unviable option for them. Explaining the same, the student says that recently the NMC published a notification for Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) of the 2019 batch who are currently in their final years. "The notice clearly mentioned that the IMGs cannot take a transfer. I belong to the 2019 batch too. If transfers are not available for IMGs, I do not think they will be allowed for us," Harsh says.

"There are also no direct guidelines from the NMC on universities that are recognised by it. If I opt for a transfer, and the university I go to is not recognised, I will be taking the risk of ending up with an unrecognised degree," he adds.

Besides the risk, taking a transfer is not very feasible for the students, and there are learning issues involved. "The living cost in Serbia and Georgia is much higher than in Ukraine. And I have heard that many Indian students have not graduated from universities there. In Uzbekistan, most of the universities are full of transferred students and seats are scarce. About 9-10 universities in Kazakhstan were blacklisted by the NMC till 2022. They are removed from that list now, but the risk remains," Harsh says.

The student says problems with learning the language, history and culture of the new country are also a reality. "I am already aware of the Ukrainian language and culture, but I'll have to learn everything anew if I take a transfer. Usually, students cover these in their first and second years. But I'm in my fifth year, so I'll have to pay extra to learn these," he elaborates.

Moreover, according to Harsh, most of the universities face accommodation issues, as seats are limited. Here too, the agents play a role, as in order to earn more money, they bring a large number of students, about 500, for 100-200 seats.

Is Ukraine safe?

"Most of my friends who have gone back report that it is safe, and life is normal. There are no issues or problems as such, and the universities are very supportive. Classes are continuing online, but physical clinical practices have started," the student answers. He adds that there has been a large inflow of patients to his university, as a result of which students are able to attend regular clinical practice.

What happened to senior students?

As per Harsh's knowledge, most of his seniors, who were in their fourth, fifth and sixth years when they returned to India, went back to Ukraine, completed their degrees and are back in India. "Those who could not still continue to take online classes and have appeared for the KROC 2 (medical exam) online," he says.