At Delhi University, September has always been the ‘election’ month full of chatter, campaigns and excitement for students. This year, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections are making a comeback after four years.

The preparations for the campus elections for one of India’s premier central universities have already begun and the names for the Chief Election Officer, other officials following the conduct of the Election of the Office Bearers and Members of the Central Council of DUSU have already been elected by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh.

So when does the election process begin? As per the schedule released by DU in a notification dated August 23, the elections are slated to be held on September 22. Here is the complete schedule:

Last day to withdraw nominations Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Till 12:00 noon Final list of nominated candidates release date Wednesday, September 13, 2023 05:00 pm Election Date Friday, September 22, 2023 Voting timings Day Classes: 08:30 am to 01:00 pm Evening Classes: 03:00 pm to 07:30 pm Counting of votes/ Result announcement To be announced later

The last date to submit nomination forms, scrutiny of nomination forms and list of duly nominated candidates release date was yesterday, September 12.