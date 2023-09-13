The registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 has been extended till next Wednesday, September 20, informed the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, who will conduct the test this year. Students who are yet to apply can visit this link: https://cdn.digialm.com/ EForms/configuredHtml/756/ 84433/Registration.html.



"In response to the difficulty faced by candidates in procuring the documentation necessary for timely registration, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have decided to extend the CAT 2023 registration deadline," reads a press release from IIM Lucknow. Candidates must note that there will not be any further extension of the registration deadline.



After the closure of the registration window, candidates will be allowed to edit only certain sections of their applications. These are:

1. Photograph

2. Signature

3. Test City preferences



CAT 2023 will be held on November 26, Sunday. The test will be held in three sessions in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. According to the press release, the question paper will consist of the following three sections:



Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability



"Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 2023. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance," the release adds.