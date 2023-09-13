The schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, also known as APEAPCET 20203, the final phase of counselling schedule, for admissions under the Math, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) stream is out. This was announced by Chadalawada Nagarani, Convener of APEAPCET-2023 and Director of Technical Education, on Tuesday, September 12, in Vijayawada, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As shared by the convener, the final notification was put out on September 12. From September 14 to 15 (Thursday to Friday), the processing fee cum registration will be permitted and from September 14 to 16 (Thursday to Saturday), the verification of certificates HLCs online will be done, as stated in The New Indian Express.

It was also informed by the convener that the option entry will be available from September 14 to 17 (Thursday to Sunday) and on September 17 (Sunday), a change of options will be accepted. on September 21 (Thursday), seats will be allotted and self-reporting and reporting at college will be from September 22 to 25 (Friday to Monday).

As stated in a report by The Hindu, 93.93% of students attend APEAPCET-2023 on the first day in two Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It was conducted in 127 centres.