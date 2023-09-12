Right from Class III, government school students of Andhra Pradesh will be trained for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). The English proficiency test TOEFL analyses the candidates listening, reading, speaking and writing skills, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

TOEFL is best known to be taken by those students who want to see where they stand when it comes to English or by those who wish to pursue their higher education abroad, as the test serves as a requirement in many universities.

On Monday, September 12, Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of School Education shared via a media statement that the aim behind launching English medium in government schools is to ensure that students, who might be from underprivileged backgrounds in society, will have a shot at competing with students at an international level.

Prakash requested the students to boost the morale of students and encourage them to speak in English when they are in school. This is to make sure that they are comfortable with the language.



He also mentioned the tabs distributed to students and asked teachers to make sure that they are being put to good use. He hoped that BYJU'S content and TOEFL training would help students and become a vital part of the curriculum of the school.