Under an international collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the University of Wollongong (UOW), Australia, have been awarded an Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership Grant, to work on improving and strengthening privacy in cloud computing. The grant is designed to promote safety, prosperity, and security for the Indo-Pacific region through cyber and critical technology.

The grant will be funded through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia, and the project will be led by UOW ARC Australian Laureate Fellow Distinguished Professor Willy Susilo. The team will be based out of UOW’s Institute of Cybersecurity and Cryptology.

Senior lecturer Dr Khoa Nguyen, ARC Discovery Early Career Researcher Award (DECRA) Fellow Dr Yannan Li and lecturer in Cyber Security Dr Partha Sarathi Roy will be a part of the team from UOW. From IIT Kanpur, Professor Manindra Agrawal from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering will spearhead the research as a member researcher.

Cloud computing has become an increasingly important part of everyday life, from data storage and processing to sharing documents and working in international teams. However, it poses significant challenges to safeguarding the privacy and security of sensitive information. The art of digital cryptography provides necessary tools for protecting data in the cloud, but traditional techniques may not be sufficient for addressing the unique challenges presented by contemporary cloud computing, as per a press release by IIT Kanpur.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur said, “This collaboration between IIT Kanpur and the University of Wollongong bears testimony to the growing need for advancing the dynamic landscape of cloud computing with stronger measures."