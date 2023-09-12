The principal of a private school in Goa's Vasco town has been suspended after a police complaint was filed alleging that a few students of Class XI were taken to a mosque for a workshop and made to perform religious rituals there. A member of the higher secondary school's management on Monday, September 11, informed about Principal Shankar Gaonkar's suspension.

Meanwhile, State Education Director Shailesh Zingd said that they have sought an explanation from the school management in connection with the incident that took place last Saturday, September 2. The complaint, however, was lodged by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday, September 11, with Vasco police against the principal for allegedly “supporting anti-national activities”, a police official informed, as per a report by PTI.

The right-wing group claimed that the said workshop was organised at the invite of the Student Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), which is affiliated to the Popular Front of India (PFI). The school's response to the Education Department is awaited. Nonetheless, the school management members tendered an apology after a group of VHP activists visited the school on Monday and complained about the incident.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the school principal has denied all claims. He informed that a total of 21 students were taken to the mosque along with a teacher.