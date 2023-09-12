As many as 78 students of a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Residential School in Bheemgal, located in Telangana's Nizamabad district fell ill after having their meals. An official of the school informed that they have been admitted to hospitals in Bheemgal and Nizamabad.

According to the official, it is a mild case of food poisoning. The students complained of vomiting and stomach pain after having dinner on Monday, September 11. "All are now stable and undergoing treatment," the official added, as per a report by PTI.

Several instances of food poisoning have been reported in the state this year. The latest was on July 17, when over 30 female students from SR Prime Junior College in the state's Bhattupally village were taken to a nearby private hospital after experiencing symptoms of food poisoning. All the students had complained of stomach pain and vomiting.

Previously, over 50 girls from a KGBV in Amarchinta, in the Wanaparthy district fell ill on the morning of July 7, after partaking in a contaminated dinner on the previous night at their hostel mess. Most of the students were treated at Amarchinta government hospital and eight of them, whose condition was noted to be more serious, were taken to Wanaparthy District Hospital.

Similarly, on March 8, 36 female students from the KGBV Residential School in Dharmanna Colony, Mahabubabad, were admitted to the government hospital following symptoms of food poisoning.