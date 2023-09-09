The admit cards for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 were released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana today, September 9.

Candidates who will appear for the TS TET 2023 examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in. The TS-TET-2023 exam is scheduled to take place on September 15. The application period commenced on August 2 and ended on August 16.

In case any candidate is unable to download the hall ticket from the given website, they can visit the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad, between 10.30 am and 5.00 pm on all working days between September 9 to September 14.

Here are a few simple steps to access your hall ticket for TS TET 2023:

1) Login to the official TS TET website, tstet.cgg.gov.in

2) Go to the TS TET 2023 admit card link on the homepage

3) Enter your login details and click ‘submit’

4) Your admit card will be displayed. Download and keep a copy for future reference

The TS TET examination will be conducted in two shifts on Friday, September 15. TS TET Paper 1 is to be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and TS TET Paper 2 is from 2.30 pm to 5 pm in offline mode.