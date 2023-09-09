Condemning the attack on the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Sangareddy district General Secretary Ramesh, the SFI-Hyderabad Central University (HCU) unit is organising a protest today. The SFI leader was allegedly attacked in a scuffle between the student units SFI and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarshi Parishad (ABVP) during SFI's national plenary session. The SFI session was scheduled for three days from September 8 to 10 at St. Anthony's Degree College for Women, Sangareddy, Telangana.

Giving more details about the protest, SFI-HCU Secretary Mohit told EdexLive, "We are organising a protest at 5.30 pm today at the University's South Shopping complex." Further, more than 150 students are expected to participate in the protest, he added.

Briefing about the incident, Mohit alleged, "Ramesh's head was broken and he is still unconscious." Ramesh is under observation and is being treated at the Sangareddy Government Hospital, Mohit added.

According to Mohit, the scuffle started when ABVP leaders allegedly attacked SFI leaders while the latter were placing banners and posters for their session. "The banners and posters were pulled down by the ABVP leaders," he claimed. Adding more, he said, four to five members sustained minor injuries.

"A similar incident has taken place at Karimnagar, where one SFI member has been injured," Mohit told EdexLive.

EdexLive tried getting in touch with ABVP. The copy will be updated as and when they respond.