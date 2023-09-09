On Friday, September 8, the police informed that all the 13 people who were arrested in the case of death-ragging of 17-year-old undergraduate student of Jadavpur University (JU) Swapnadeep Kundu have been arrested under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stated a report in PTI.

This was done because the deceased student Swapnadeep was allegedly paraded naked on the second floor of the main hostel. This was before he jumped off the balcony on August 9, informed a police officer.

A special investigating team (SIT) was formed by the homicide section of the Kolkata Police to probe the death of the student.

"The case will now be investigated by the homicide department of the Kolkata Police. They have already taken over the probe. And since the deceased was a juvenile, we have booked all the 13 arrested accused under the POCSO Act," the officer said.

It was the insistence of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) that they be booked under the POCSO Act.

On the night of August 9, the 17-year-old student who hailed from Nadia district died and was found naked in a pool of blood. It was the allegation of Swapnadeep's family that he was the victim of ragging and sexual harassment as well.