"Wait for the stroke of midnight today. You will see what is action," CV Ananda Bose, Governor, West Bengal told reporters in Kolkata today, September 9, on the sidelines of a programme. This was in response to Bratya Basu, Minister of Education, Government of West Bengal, who had accused the governor of trying to "destroy" the state's higher education system and running a "puppet regime" in the universities, stated a report in PTI.

Right after, the Education Minister, without naming the governor, mocked him.

"See till midnight, see the action" BEWARE! BEWARE! BEWARE! New Vampire in the town! Citizens please watch yourselves. Eagerly waiting for the "Rakkhas Prahar" (monster prahar), according to Indian Mythology!," Basu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The war of words continues between the governor and the West Bengal government. This is regarding the appointment of interim vice-chancellors in universities.

On Friday, September 8, Basu accused him of running a "puppet regime" in the universities and threatening registrars not to hold meetings with the higher education department, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The honourable governor wants to run a puppet regime by appointing people according to his whims to satisfy someone's ego. He is making a constant effort to dismantle the higher education system," he had said.