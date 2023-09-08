Farooque Alam, a PhD Scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was attacked allegedly by the Kaveri Hostel warden and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) members on September 6, 2023. Condemning this attack, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) unit of JNU has called for a Resistance Rally tomorrow, Saturday, September 9 at 8.30 pm. Announcing this on X (formerly Twitter), the unit tweeted, "Join Resistance Rally to resist and reject the growing violence unleashed by ABVP Hooligans."



A poster released for the same read, "Resist and reject the growing violence unleashed by ABVP hooligans. Join JNUSU call for Resistance Rally." The rally is being organised from Chandrabhaga Hostel to Kaveri Hostel at 8.30 pm tomorrow.



It was reported that Farooque Alam was asked to vacate the hostel room because of an old pending case in the Delhi High Court. Terming the incident as "distressing" and "unfortunate", Farooque, in a voice note shared with EdexLive, had expressed, "I am staying out of the university now and there is a lot of pressure on me to submit my thesis paper." Additionally, he alleged that for the past 1.5 years, the university has been trying to damage his image and is sending him notices to harass him.



Speaking to EdexLive and sharing further details about the incident, he alleged, "I was pulled by my collar by an ABVP member, I was manhandled and I fell unconscious. Following this, I was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi for medical treatment and was discharged at night."



However, speaking to EdexLive, the JNU ABVP Secretary Vikas Patel refuted the allegation by saying, "None of the ABVP members were involved in the incident. We were at the convention centre to assist the newly joined students."



