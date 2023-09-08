Are you looking to pursue your higher education in France? Then you should know about Choose France Tour, an initiative of the Government of France. This is a series of education fairs that are being organised from October 8 to 15, 2023.

Over 48 leading universities will be participating and students can learn about various prospects, including scholarships and beyond, straight from the educators.

What's the schedule of the Choose France Tour?

Chennai

October 8, 2023

Hyatt Regency, 2.00 pm - 6.00 pm

Kolkata

October 11, 2023

ITC Royal Bengal, 2.00 pm - 7.00 pm

New Delhi

October 13, 2023

Hyatt Regency, 2.00 pm - 6.00 pm

Mumbai

October 15, 2023

Taj Mahal Palace, 11.00 am - 4.00 pm



Which universities from which streams will be participating in the Choose France Tour?

Management and Business:

Burgundy School of Business

EM Strasbourg Business School

ESSEC Business School

TBS Education

Grenoble Ecole De Management

EDHEC Business School

ESSCA School of Management

Excelia Business School

KEDGE Business School

South Champagne Business School – Y SCHOOLS

ESDES - Business school of University Catholic of Lyon

IESEG School of Management

EM Normandie Business School

ICD Business School

Institut Mines-Télécom Business School

Montpellier Business School

NEOMA Business School

ICN Business School

Skema Business School

ESCE

EM Lyon

Audencia Business School

Engineering:

IMT Atlantique

Centrale Nantes

JUNIA HEI

ISEN Grande école d'ingénieurs

IPSA – Graduate School of Engineering

IMT Nord Europe

Ecole Centrale de Lyon

INSA Toulouse

ISEP

EURECOM

Centrale Méditerranée

ESTP - École Spéciale des Travaux Publics, du Bâtiment et de l’Industrie

CESI Graduate School of Engineering

De Vinci Higher Education

ESIGELEC

ISAE-SUPAERO

École Polytechnique

Public universities:

Université de Lille

IAE Aix Marseille

Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

Université Grenoble Alpes

Sciences Po

Art and Design:

Ecole Conte

Ecole Supérieure de la Production de la Mode et du Luxe - ESPML

EICAR

Gastronomy and Hospitality:

Ecole Ducasse, TFHST