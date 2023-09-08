Published: 08th September 2023
Choose France Tour: Dates, participating universities, other details, here
It may be recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron announced an ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030
Are you looking to pursue your higher education in France? Then you should know about Choose France Tour, an initiative of the Government of France. This is a series of education fairs that are being organised from October 8 to 15, 2023.
Over 48 leading universities will be participating and students can learn about various prospects, including scholarships and beyond, straight from the educators.
What's the schedule of the Choose France Tour?
Chennai
October 8, 2023
Hyatt Regency, 2.00 pm - 6.00 pm
Kolkata
October 11, 2023
ITC Royal Bengal, 2.00 pm - 7.00 pm
New Delhi
October 13, 2023
Hyatt Regency, 2.00 pm - 6.00 pm
Mumbai
October 15, 2023
Taj Mahal Palace, 11.00 am - 4.00 pm
Which universities from which streams will be participating in the Choose France Tour?
Management and Business:
Burgundy School of Business
EM Strasbourg Business School
ESSEC Business School
TBS Education
Grenoble Ecole De Management
EDHEC Business School
ESSCA School of Management
Excelia Business School
KEDGE Business School
South Champagne Business School – Y SCHOOLS
ESDES - Business school of University Catholic of Lyon
IESEG School of Management
EM Normandie Business School
ICD Business School
Institut Mines-Télécom Business School
Montpellier Business School
NEOMA Business School
ICN Business School
Skema Business School
ESCE
EM Lyon
Audencia Business School
Engineering:
IMT Atlantique
Centrale Nantes
JUNIA HEI
ISEN Grande école d'ingénieurs
IPSA – Graduate School of Engineering
IMT Nord Europe
Ecole Centrale de Lyon
INSA Toulouse
ISEP
EURECOM
Centrale Méditerranée
ESTP - École Spéciale des Travaux Publics, du Bâtiment et de l’Industrie
CESI Graduate School of Engineering
De Vinci Higher Education
ESIGELEC
ISAE-SUPAERO
École Polytechnique
Public universities:
Université de Lille
IAE Aix Marseille
Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès
Université Grenoble Alpes
Sciences Po
Art and Design:
Ecole Conte
Ecole Supérieure de la Production de la Mode et du Luxe - ESPML
EICAR
Gastronomy and Hospitality:
Ecole Ducasse, TFHST
French Language School:
Cavilam