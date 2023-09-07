Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Government of Australia will be conducting a Study Australia Roadshow in Chennai on September 12. This will be held at Taj Coromandel from 1.30 pm onwards.

Australian universities, government representatives of Australian states and territories, departments of education and home affairs and others will be available under one roof. This will help answer any queries that the visitors might have when it comes to pursuing their higher education in Australia.

The roadshow will offer the opportunity to both parents and students to speak with delegates from prestigious universities in Australia. Representatives of Australian states and territories, the Australian Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Department of Education will also be there. This will help students pick which Australian university they would like to study in.

The roadshow will also allow for one-on-one engagements for students, parents, and school counsellors with representatives of globally-ranked universities. Fees, intakes, sought-after courses, accommodation and all other queries that students will be answered at the roadshow. This will also be a good platform for students to understand the emerging trends in the education sector of Australia and pick their choice of university and destination in Australia.

Registration link: https://austrade.eventsair.com/study-australia-showcase-2023/student/Site/Register