At the Morarji Desai Residential School in Mayankoda in Davanagere taluk of Davanagere district, Karnataka, 38 girls fell ill after consuming food at night, of which, 15 girls had to be admitted to the Chigateri district hospital, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday, September 6, puliyogare was served to the students after which they fell ill. As many as 15 members reported stomach ache and for five of them, the situation was more serious. Once they were shifted to the district hospital, they started recovering.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (ZP CEO) Suresh Ittnal informed The New Indian Express that once the problem came to light, students were rushed to the hospital. He had visited the students and taken note of their condition. He revealed that the rice was not cooked properly.

Currently, the students' condition is stable and their parents have been informed.

The hostel was visited, including the storehouse, by Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh MV and ZP CEO. The Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department has been asked to replace the warden immediately. KS Basavanthappa, MLA, Mayakonda also accompanied the officials and enquired about the health of the girls, stated The New Indian Express report.