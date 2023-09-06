Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajini, directed officials of the State Health Department on Tuesday, September 5, to set up complaint boxes at the five new medical colleges in order to collect feedback from students. The feedback would pertain to the infrastructure, hostels, teachers, and other facilities in the colleges.

The officials were also directed by the minister to ensure the complaints were resolved immediately, reports The New Indian Express.

The orders came from the minister in a review meeting, which was conducted at the health department office in Mangalagiri. In the meeting, the department discussed issues related to the accommodation and seat allocation during the first counselling in the new government medical colleges in the State.

Further, Rajini revealed that the colleges would soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and directed officials to make all arrangements for the same.

The minister then instructed the officials to ensure that no student faces issues of any kind after joining the college. She also directed them to arrange smart classrooms and equipment with the latest technology, as well as construct buildings with world-class facilities.

She also revealed that the kidney research centre in Palasa, diagnostic centre in Vijayawada, mental care hospital in Kadapa and state cancer centre in Kurnool will be up and running soon.

Important figures like Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Managing Director of APMSIDC Muralidhar Reddy, Dr YSR Health University Vice-Chancellor Dr K Babji, Director of Medical Education Dr Narsimham, and University Registrar Dr Radhikar Reddy were present at the meeting.