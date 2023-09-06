Haris ul Haq, a Physical Education Teacher employed in the Jamia Middle School has been suspended by the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, for alleged unauthorised fundraising from students and financial embezzlement.

The teacher was found guilty of allegedly raising funds from the school’s students for the earthquake-affected people of Turkey without obtaining approval or prior permission from the competent authority, which is a violation of the CCS conduct rules, reports The New Indian Express.

A police complaint was filed against Haris ul Haq by JMI on July 31, 2023, at Jamia Nagar Police Station for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation.

In the complaint, the university alleged that ul Haq drew off Rs 1.40 lakh in the guise of collecting money falsely on behalf of the people afflicted by the earthquake in Turkey. The complaint also alleged that said funds were collected by deceiving the students with falsehoods, and that the entire money had been used for personal gains.

This matter was placed before the Executive Council (EC) of the university, when the body met on August 4, 2023. The executive council then decided that Haris ul Haq must face disciplinary action as per the rules.

The EC also asked the university to take appropriate action for the recovery of funds collected by ul Haq and press criminal charges as per the provisions of the law.

It has also been noted that there have been several complaints of misbehaviour, negligent attitude towards duty and insubordination against Haris ul Haq. Prior to this, he was also suspended in 2010 for misconduct.