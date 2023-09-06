In order to provide an opportunity to the candidates contesting for various posts of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) 2023 to reach a wider audience, the Election Committee has decided to upload electoral speeches in a video clipping by the respective candidates on its website.

According to the notification issued by the chief election officer of the Delhi University Students Elections (DUSU), the speech shall be vetted, and edited if necessary, by a committee composed of Chief Election Officer, Chief Returning Officer and Returning Officer.

The decision of the committee shall be final and binding.

The speech for each post shall be uploaded on the website according to the alphabetical order (first name of the contestant) for each of the posts. Those candidates who wish to avail this opportunity may submit their speech in the digital format on a CD by 5 pm on September 7, 2023 in the office of the Chief Election Officer. The submission of the CD entails the candidate's acceptance of the above conditions.

Campaign mood on

The students' organisations are apparently in the campaign mood already as the nominations are only six days away. The leaders and supporters have started visiting the campuses and are seen distributing their manifestos and talking about their agendas in canteens and classrooms.

Social media is buzzing with the DUSU election hashtags these days.

One of the NSUI leaders Kunal Sehrawat said, "Our motto this year is #JudegaVidyarthiJeetegaIndia. We are still in the campaigning process but we are waiting for the G20 summit to conclude and after that we will be more active with the classroom campaigning."

Besides, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been on the radar of other student organisations in the fray for elections.

The video showing ABVP leaders barging into the campuses, allegedly without prior approval, has been going viral. The students' organisations have started an online campaign against the ABVP demanding the administration take action against them.

Meanwhile, on September 1, another notification was issued by the varsity's chief election officer asking all Colleges/Departments/Institutions to enhance their security arrangements by deploying them, especially during the night time. The Colleges/Departments/Institutions have also been asked to contact the area Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), area station house officer (SHO) or the proctor's office in this regard.