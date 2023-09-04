The application process ends today, Monday, September 4, for candidates aspiring to appear for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023. Osmania University will close the application process for TS SET 2023 today and those candidates who wish to apply can apply through the official site of TS SET at telanganaset.org.



Steps to apply for TS SET 2023:

1. Visit the official website telanganaset.org

2. On the homepage, select TS SET 2023 link

3. Login with the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Fill the application form

6. Pay the application fee

7. Click on submit

8. Download for future reference



According to the revised schedule, the last date with late fees of Rs 1,500 is till September 10, 2023, with late fees of Rs 2,000, the last date is till September 18, 2023, and with Rs 3,000 the last date is September 24, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Additionally, the edit option will open on September 26 and close on September 27, 2023. The hall tickets will be available on October 20, 2023, and the examination will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023.



TS SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Telangana.