As universities gradually fall back to regular academic functioning after the COVID-19 pandemic, campus elections are also making a comeback.



Student Union elections form a huge part of student life in college. As Delhi University (DU) prepares to conduct student union elections after a gap of four long years, the zeal and excitement of campus elections have returned this September.



Central Universities like DU and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi have always stood apart due to their vibrant and eventful political climate. JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit spoke to EdexLive, hinting at the return of student union elections this year.



“As a Vice-Chancellor, I am completely in support of having campus elections and student unions. At JNU, it has always been the students who run things and not the administration. The institute stands for 7 Ds, including Democracy and Dissent and we implement it in the real sense,” Prof Pandit said,



The vice-chancellor added that the JNU students are in talks with the Dean of the student body for holding student elections this year.



Recently, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Students to begin the process for JNUSU elections at the earliest.