The construction of the long-awaited Government Hospital and Medical College of Piduguralla in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh has begun, much to the happiness of its people.

Soon, Piduguralla will have a medical college and hospital delivering superior medical amenities to the underdeveloped villages of the Palnadu region because the state government has chosen to establish up to 16 medical colleges across the state.





A total of 47 acres of land in Kamepalli village has been awarded, and construction work at a cost of Rs 500 crore is already underway. The New Indian Express reports that along with 100 MBBS seats, the new facility would include a nursing college and a 330-bed super speciality hospital.

Officials from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation intend to begin admissions from the 2025-26 academic year and finish the necessary construction by then.

Although the construction was supposed to begin on June 25, 2022, it was postponed for a variety of reasons; however, officials are working hard to complete the job as soon as possible.





The construction work is divided into two phases. In the first phase, as many as 12 hospital blocks worth Rs 112 crore would be built, while in the second phase, as many as 17 blocks worth of medical college buildings, labs, and student hostels would be built, with 12 blocks at the slab level.