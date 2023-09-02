The All India Pre and Para Clinical Medicos Association (AIPCMA) is organising a 'Gratitude Gathering', expressing its appreciation towards the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the new Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum and the Minimum Standard Requirements (MSR) Gazette. To recall, on August 1, NMC released the regulations of the new CBME and on August 16, the MSR Gazette was out.



What are the changes proposed?

These changes have been positively welcomed by the medical community. What are these new changes? While MSR reduces the appointments of non-medical graduates as faculty members in Indian medical colleges, CBME regulations include several changes to the admission and academic process of medical education in India and redesigning the existing curriculum for undergraduate medical education.



The new CBME curriculum states that universities shall organise admission timing and process in such a way that the first professional year commences by August 1 of each year from the academic year 2024-25 and there shall be no admission for any academic session beyond August 30.



Here's the plan

Welcoming these changes, AIPCMA President, Dr Abhinav Purohit, said, "We have been fighting for these changes for a long time. We welcome these changes and to express our gratitude, we are organising a Gratitude Gathering at Jantar Mantar, Delhi." Approximately 200 to 300 medical doctors and students across India will be participating in the gathering, he added.



Announcing this, the association released a press note today, September 2, which read, "It's a peaceful gathering for thanksgiving to NMC & MoHFW for CBME regulations 2023 & MSR 2023. The gathering will be on 17.09.2023, Sunday, 10 am, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."



"Additionally, medical associations and groups like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and others have always supported us. Therefore, we will invite them to the gathering and appreciate them for extending their support," Purohit said while speaking to EdexLive.



"We appreciate the support provided by all associations and organisations to us," the press release read.



Further, the president disclosed that they will put forth their demand to make MBBS a minimum qualification for being a faculty member in medical colleges of the country.