Students from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Shivamogga, Karnataka protested in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office, demanding that the scholarships for graduate and postgraduate (PG) students be released at the earliest, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The students alleged that students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories pursuing graduation and postgraduation courses in the academic year 2022-23 have given their application for scholarships to the Department of Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare Department and Department of Minority Welfare. Many students have also applied for Raita Vidya Nidhi Scholarships yet, none of the students have received it. This has led to a lot of inconvenience among the student community, the agitators claimed.

From the Sri T Seenappa Setty Circle to the Deputy Commissioner's office, the students took out a protest march followed by a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

It was the students' demand that the Government of Karnataka release the scholarships immediately. For the same, they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah via the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

District Convenor of ABVP, Vidhatri Hebbar, was present along with Sharan, Puneeth, Abhishek, Yashaswini, Arun, Ashwath, Raghunandan, Lohit, Sinchana and others.