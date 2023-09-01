A 21-year-old BTech third-year student, identified as Giri Pranathi, died by suicide by hanging in the hostel of her college at Dundigal, Telangana, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

When fellow students left for their homes for Raksha Bandhan, Pranathi was alone in the hostel and took the extreme step.

However, the reasons for her suicide were not known immediately.

Pranathi was a student of the Mallareddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) and hailed from Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

Dundigal police registered a case, based on the complaint of the management, and are investigating the matter. Pranathi reportedly spoke to her father on Wednesday night, August 30, and died on Thursday morning, August 31. The police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

Cases are rising

President Droupadi Murmu, in her speech at the state-level launch of Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh (Year of Positive Change) of Brahma Kumaris in Raipur, spoke about the increasing cases of student suicides and said that all stakeholders must help students beat negativity and help them deal with stress in a healthy way.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666