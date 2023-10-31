In a shocking incident, the 16-year-old son of a businessman who had gone missing on Monday (October 30) evening, was found murdered today, Tuesday (October 31) by his tuition teacher. The incident occurred in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.



According to the reports, the victim Kushagra left home on Monday at 4 pm for his tuition classes, but did not return home. At around 9 pm, his family received a letter for ransom of Rs 30 lakh, as per a report by IANS.

The police were informed by the boy’s father Manish Kanodia, a well-known textile businessman who lives in Acharya Nagar. The police began an investigation and the woman who used to provide tuition to the teenager was taken into custody. She is a resident of Fazalganj police station area.

The police have also detained two more people. During their interrogation, it was revealed that all of them murdered Kushagra together and then threw his body in the Fazalganj police station area.

The police recovered the body of the teenager this morning. Investigation revealed that Kushagra was strangulated to death with a rope, as per IANS.

Inspector Raipur, Archana Gautam, said that the female teacher and her friend wanted to get married and settle down. For this, he needed money and planned the teenager's kidnapping.