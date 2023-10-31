The Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education (a blended Management enterprise) has joined hands with the EdTech company Imarticus Learning to prepare leaders who can handle technology changes and government rules in India's financial sector, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Special programmes would be created under this partnership, to help students advance in their careers or start their own fintech ventures. They include the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Program, the Senior Leadership Program in Fintech, and the Advanced Certification in Fintech.

These are meant for senior professionals in banking, consulting, financial services, insurance, management, and technology, as well as for CFOs, executives moving toward a CFO role, experienced people in finance or fintech, or mid-career finance experts who want to boost their fintech skills.

Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Executive Director of ISB Executive Education and Digital Learning, explained that through these programmes, they want to help professionals become leaders who bring change and innovation to the financial world, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Last month, Imarticus Learning launched the 200th batch of its Postgraduate Program in Data Science and Analytics. The programme was said to be very inclusive in nature, with more female students' representation, as per a report by Indian PSU.