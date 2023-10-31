Strong winds in Yellare, Karkala taluk, Udupi district in Karnataka, blew away the tiles of a school's roof but students survived. This happened on the evening of Monday, October 30, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. This happened when a strong gust of wind blew through the corridors, blowing away the tiles. However, it was also reported that eight students sustained injuries.

Block Education Officer (BEO) of Karkala, Bhaskar P, stated that this incident happened at Janardhana Aided Lower Primary School at about 3.45 pm when there were heavy rains and thunderstorms in the area. This happened about 15 minutes before school activities would conclude for the day. "Among the eight injured students, two were studying in LKG and Pre-KG, and they suffered head injuries when they were hit by a falling tile. They are in stable condition and out of danger. The remaining six students, who had minor injuries, received immediate first aid and were subsequently allowed to return home," he said.

The two students who sustained head injuries and were admitted to the hospital are Pre-KG student, Sukanya and LKG student, Prashul. The BEO also clarified that there has been no incident of a tree falling on the school. The most significant damage was observed near the office room and stage, with approximately 400 tiles being damaged.

The school has 248 students from Pre-KG to Class V and is managed by the Vidyabharathi Trust. The BEO also informed that the new building of the school is ready and classes will resume there next week.