Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, seems to have allegedly made absurd remarks once more, his words drawing flak on social media. On October 28, Saturday, a YouTube channel was created by the name ComplexPlane and a purported video of Prof Behera was uploaded, in which he claims that every death is due to a heart attack.

"When the soul leaves the body, immediately there will be a heart attack," the director is heard saying in the video, which is blurred. In the description section of the video, ComplexPlane writes, "The director of IIT Mandi incorrectly claims every death is ultimately a heart attack. His reasoning: soul resides in the heart, and when the soul departs, one experiences a heart attack."

"One of the several absurd remarks made by the director of IIT Mandi, who does not hesitate to overstep the limitations of his expertise," the channel creator writes further. So far, the video has received 305 views.

Previously as well, Prof Behera had landed in disfavor with the student community for similar comments. Last month, a viral video of him surfaced, in which he allegedly claimed that natural disasters like landslides and cloud bursts happened due to the consumption of meat.

Prior to that, students had alleged that the director claimed to have “cured some students of IIT Kanpur of homosexuality” in a Teachers' Day address.