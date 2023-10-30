A group of students from a government girls' school in Haryana's Jind district recently shot off letters to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging sexual harassment against the school principal. On Sunday, October 29, the concerned education department officials informed that the accused has been suspended.

An inquiry committee has also been set up to look into the matter, which would be headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the area in which the school falls. District Education Officer and District Elementary Education Officer will also be part of this committee and submit a report after probing the allegations, Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohd Imran Raza said, as per PTI.

"Considering the seriousness of the allegations, I ordered the setting up of an inquiry committee," Raza said. Asked about the nature of allegations made by the girl students, he said that they have alleged that the principal used to "indulge in obscene acts" with them.

Jind Additional Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth said, "The accused principal was suspended on Friday (October 27) after taking cognisance of the complaint of the girl students. He was suspended from his post as the charges are very serious. The allegation would be inquired and the government would decide the next step based on the investigation."

In their letters, the girls have alleged that the principal used to call them to his office and indulge in obscene acts. He also allegedly blackmailed the students by threatening to fail them in practical exams if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

The victims have stated in their complaint that they are willing to reveal everything about the principal if higher authorities from Delhi or Chandigarh come to meet them as they did not want any local teachers or staff members to be involved in the process, as per PTI.