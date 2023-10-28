Dr P Venkateswarlu, Dean (Admissions), ICFAI Business School (IBS) says, "IBS is a sincere and transparent institute and delivers the promises made to the students be it academic delivery or placements." Excerpts from our conversation

What is the eligibility criteria?

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks. The calculation of marks should align with the respective university's standards. Additionally, the medium of instruction during the bachelor's degree programme must be English.

All candidates should have completed a minimum of 15 years of education, following either a 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 educational format.



Candidates who did not pursue their bachelor's degree in English medium are required to provide a valid Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), National English Language Test (NELT), or International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score by May 31, 2024.



Students currently in their final year of a bachelor's degree programme are eligible to apply. However, their admission will be considered provisional until they fulfill all graduation requirements, including practical examinations, viva, and assignments, by May 31, 2024. Proof of graduation, including mark sheets and degree certificates, must be submitted by November 1, 2024.



Eligibility checks will commence from August 2024 onwards. Therefore, candidates are responsible for ensuring they meet the eligibility criteria. It is essential for applicants to review and fulfil these eligibility criteria to be considered for admission.



Three tips that aspirants should follow

Cracking IBSAT can be a challenging task, but with the right strategy and preparation, it's certainly achievable. Here are three tips to help you succeed:



a) Thoroughly understand the exam pattern and syllabus:

Start by gaining a deep understanding of the subject. Familiarise yourself with the types of questions asked, time constraints, and scoring methods. Knowing the structure of the exam will help you manage your time effectively during the test.

A study plan that aligns with the exam pattern and covers all the topics in the syllabus. Prioritise your areas of weakness while building on your strengths.



b) Dedicated Preparation and Practice:

Consistency is key. Dedicate a significant amount of time each day or week for exam preparation. Set specific goals for what you want to achieve in each study session.



Solve practice questions and mock tests regularly. This helps you improve your speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills. It also familiarises you with the exam format and reduces test anxiety.

Identify your weak areas and work on them strategically. Don't just focus on what you're already good at; aim to improve in all sections of the exam.



c) Time management and stress reduction:

Develop effective time management techniques. Create a study schedule that allows you to cover all sections of the exam while leaving enough time for revision.

Take care of your physical and mental well-being. Proper sleep, a balanced diet, and regular exercise can help reduce stress and improve concentration.

Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques to stay calm during the exam.

Manage your time wisely during the test, ensuring you allocate enough time to each section and question.



Bonus Tip: Seek guidance from mentors or coaching institutes if necessary. Experienced mentors can provide valuable insights, study materials, and strategies to excel in IBSAT.



Remember that success in IBSAT requires both hard work and smart preparation. Stay motivated, stay focused, and believe in your abilities. Good luck!



What study materials would you recommend for the exam, if any?

There is no specific study material. It is a general aptitude and some simple arithmetics and English.



What is the exam duration and marking scheme?

Duration: Two hours Computer Based Test (CBT) (proctored from home)



IBSAT 2023 exam component and number of questions

Verbal Ability: 50 MCQs

Reading Comprehension: 30 MCQs

Quantitative Aptitude: 30 MCQs

Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation: 30 MCQs



What is the selection procedure, if any?

The selection procedure will be conducted for admission to nine campuses of ICFAI Business School. Candidates who have a valid score in IBSAT 2023 exam or Common Admission Test (CAT)/Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)/Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)/NMAT are eligible to participate in the IBSAT selection procedure 2024.

The selection process comprises Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD & PI).



How many exam centres are set up across India for IBSAT?

IBSAT 2023 is proctored from home.

Student speaks

In 2015, I decided to pursue Botany Honours from St Xavier's College, Ranchi. I graduated in 2018 and while in the second year of college, I thought of pursuing an MBA, and the reason behind this was my want to explore other areas which come under management courses. So I took my chance and started my preparation from my second year in T.I.M.E for all the entrance exams and especially for IBSAT, I took additional classes which were specifically done for IBSAT entrance exams in Ranchi.



When it comes to preparation for such entrance exams the process is more or less the same but the only difference in the IBSAT exam was there was no negative marking and I was focusing on selective colleges which come under ICFAI University, which you can easily enter through IBSAT.

Also, another difference was that the passing score for IBSAT was less compared to other entrance exams like CAT, XAT and so on because it covers only nine colleges which come under the ICFAI University.

ICFAI University courses and the fee structure were much more suitable for me in terms of investment and returns compared to other A-listed colleges.



Specifically, the placement structure in Pune and Mumbai branches were 100% so my prime focus was mainly Pune as the course and placement structure was majorly focused on Marketing and Human Resources (HR). The Mumbai branch placements were mostly focused on Finance companies.

I feel the return was worth my time and investment because I could see my growth personally and professionally. The decision to pursue a management course was correct because it groomed me in all aspects.

Pallabi Sarkar

Currently employed at Global Market Insights Research

Former student of IBS Pune campus