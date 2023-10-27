On October 26, the Madras High Court refused to take suo motu cognizance of DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) men allegedly forcing school children to sign a memorandum as part of its latest campaign for abolishing NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for medical admission. The counsel for Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi founder ML Ravi made a mention of this before the vacation bench of Justices D Bharatha Chakravarthy and V Lakshminarayanan saying that signatures are forcibly secured from school children in the memorandum, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

However, the bench has declined to take it up saying the matter did not require the attention of the vacation bench. Further, it stated the counsel can mention the matter on the regular course before the Chief Justice when the court sessions begins on Monday.

DMK's anti-NEET campaign

On October 21, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the anti-NEET 'signature campaign' by displaying an egg and comparing it with zero. To recall, Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of protesting against the conduction of NEET.

As per Times Now, the campaign has been launched with the aim to obtain 50 lakh signatures in 50 days seeking to abolish NEET. Further, it is said that Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin was the first to endorse the campaign, taken by the party's youth, students and medical wings, with his signature and casting a postal ballot, as stated in a report by PTI.