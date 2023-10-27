The Karnataka State Competitive Examination Aspirants Association (KSCEAA) met the new Secretary of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to put forward various demands of the competitive exam aspirants in the state.



The association, on October 25, submitted a letter to Latha Kumari, newly appointed secretary of the commission. The letter included several long standing demands of Karnataka’s government job aspirants including the demand for computer-based testing (CBT), transparency in the recruitment process by releasing the updates on social media, time-bound completion of the recruitment process, timely release of all pending notifications and merit lists.



Manjunath, General Secretary, KSCEAA, told EdexLive, “The foregoing secretary Suralkar Vikas Kishor has been very supportive of our demands in the past. Hence, we met the new secretary to put forward a few concerns of the aspirants in Karnataka. We received a positive response from Latha ma’am, especially for the request for computer-based testing for all government examinations. This is to ensure that no scam, paper leak or malpractice occurs during the exam process.”



In September, IAS officer KS Latha Kumari replaced Suralkar Vikas Kishor as the KPSC Secretary.



This move was opposed by a group of KPSC aspirants in Bengaluru. On September 16, around 1,000 aspirants in Bengaluru staged a protest against the transfer of Vikas Kishor from the post of KPSC secretary.



However, the KSCEAA said that after receiving a positive response from the new office-holder, they are hopeful that their demands will be addressed diligently.