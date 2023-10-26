To bolster the start-up sector, researchers at the Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, developed an Intelligence Platform on Government Funding Schemes for Start-up which was developed and implemented in partnership with IIT Madras-incubated start-up, YNOS, stated a press release from the institute.

The government funding platform for start-ups brings to one platform all start-up schemes of the government. This portal was launched by Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, on Wednesday, October 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitabh Kant said, “At the click of a mouse, the entrepreneur can get to know about all the government schemes in a single location. Furthermore, the platform also provides detailed analytics such as the start-ups that have benefitted from the scheme, average financial investment received, age of the start-up at the time of getting funded, number of founders in the start-up and the age of founders at the time of getting financial support. ”

Speaking about this platform, Prof A Thillai Rajan, Principal Investigator of CREST, and faculty, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The motivation for developing this platform was driven by the information challenges faced by entrepreneurs and other stakeholders of the Indian start-up ecosystem."